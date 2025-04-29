Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 30,402 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,402 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.26% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,201.42. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.49.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

