Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 437,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,647,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,000 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

