Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARM Stock Performance
ARM opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARM
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kroger: This Must-Own Staples Stock Thrives in Every Market
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Aerospace and Defense Stocks Take Flight After Strong Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.