Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

