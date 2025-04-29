Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,533 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8,460.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

