Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MasTec worth $27,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MasTec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.12 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

