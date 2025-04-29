Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

