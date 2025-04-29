Rosalind Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kiora Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiora Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 200,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.53. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

