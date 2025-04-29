Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 401,675 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,801.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after buying an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

