US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 530.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,422 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.