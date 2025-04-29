Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 21,412 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,420 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

