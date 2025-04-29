Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Bought by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises about 1.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

