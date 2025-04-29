Owen LaRue LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Owen LaRue LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.