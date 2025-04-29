ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 6.0% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $672.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.