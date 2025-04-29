Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 6,854 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Hayward worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

HAYW stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

