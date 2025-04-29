Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,589,941 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $849,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

