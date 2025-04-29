Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $75,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $468.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.25 and a 200 day moving average of $522.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

