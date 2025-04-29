Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,211 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

