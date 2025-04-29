Atlas FRM LLC Has $175.28 Million Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Atlas FRM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Suzano comprises 16.5% of Atlas FRM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas FRM LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $175,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 558,224 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 320,498 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

