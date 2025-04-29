The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $105,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

