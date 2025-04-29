Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,025 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.36% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $126,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 94,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

