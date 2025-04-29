Bank of America Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Neutral

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

