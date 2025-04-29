Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.34 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

GLW opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

