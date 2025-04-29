Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.40 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 291,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 315,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.