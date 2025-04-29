Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Spotify Technology by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.26.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $597.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $280.37 and a 12-month high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.