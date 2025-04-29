Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – April 26th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, GoDaddy, Omnicom Group, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 14,306,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,432. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. 6,451,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $16.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $616.56. 648,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.15 and its 200-day moving average is $660.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,851.43, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $183.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $120.59 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

DJT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,974,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Further Reading