Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 892,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 339,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carter’s by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,528 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

