Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

