Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $255.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 price target on Saia in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Saia from $485.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.21.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.21 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.63. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Saia by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

