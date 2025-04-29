Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after buying an additional 386,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

