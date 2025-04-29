Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 97,608 Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,999,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $2,520,000.

Get Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIR opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.