Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21,394.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269,137 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

