Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.