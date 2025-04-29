Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $282.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.71 and a 200-day moving average of $281.06. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $244.84 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

