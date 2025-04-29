iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.