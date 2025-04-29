Berkley W R Corp Acquires 3,603 Shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.67% of CSLM Acquisition worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CSLM opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.