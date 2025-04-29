Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 198,060 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $953,000.

OTCMKTS MLACU opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

