Berkley W R Corp Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,958 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.57% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 32,752.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,008 shares during the period. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

