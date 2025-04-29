Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys 186,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1,073.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 0.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Okta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $6,337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $473,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,227.08. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,192 shares of company stock worth $23,426,056 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -299.40, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

