Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,953 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up 6.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $108,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,143,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ciena by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,345,000 after buying an additional 3,062,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 257,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,601.52. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Northland Capmk raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

