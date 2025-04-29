Ion Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,427,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $201.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

