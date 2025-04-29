Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

