Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $417,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.