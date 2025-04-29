Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,179 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.