Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Icahn Carl C

Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,788,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581,237 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises makes up approximately 52.7% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned 0.89% of Icahn Enterprises worth $3,908,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.99%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

