Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $506.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.