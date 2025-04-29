Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 3,083 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.