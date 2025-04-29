SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

