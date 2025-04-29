Glencore plc Buys New Stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Glencore plc purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200,000. Metals Acquisition makes up about 12.7% of Glencore plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glencore plc owned approximately 13.50% of Metals Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 334,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

