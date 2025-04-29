EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Position Increased by TCG Crossover Management LLC

TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 287.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.