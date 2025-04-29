HC Wainwright Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to “Strong-Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.58 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.