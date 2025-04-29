HC Wainwright Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to “Strong-Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.58 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.